Wolf mandates masks as GOP seeks to relax business shutdown

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Many Pennsylvania commercial buildings that serve the public will now be required to make sure customers wear masks, and deny entry to anyone who refuses.

Under an order signed Wednesday by the state health secretary, employees will also have to wear face coverings, including those who work at warehouses, manufacturing facilities and other places that remain in business but aren’t open to the public.

Gov. Tom Wolf says the order is meant to protect supermarket cashiers, power plant operators and other critical workers.

