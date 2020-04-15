1  of  2
Live Now
WATCH LIVE: White House coronavirus task force holds daily briefing ABC27 News at 6

Wolf mandates masks as GOP seeks to relax business shutdown

Pennsylvania

by: Mark Scolforo, Michael Rubinkam, Marc Levy , Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Many Pennsylvania commercial buildings that serve the public will now be required to make sure customers wear masks, and deny entry to anyone who refuses.

Under an order signed Wednesday by the state health secretary, employees will also have to wear face coverings, including those who work at warehouses, manufacturing facilities and other places that remain in business but aren’t open to the public.

Gov. Tom Wolf says the order is meant to protect supermarket cashiers, power plant operators and other critical workers.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

From abc27 Advertisers

More From abc27 Advertisers

Don't Miss