Wolf orders flags to half-staff; calls for tougher gun laws

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered Pennsylvania flags at state buildings and grounds to half-staff to honor the victims of the shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

Wolf said the flag should be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Thursday. United States flags have already been ordered to half-staff during this time.

“Frances and I are mourning an especially horrific 24 hours of gun violence in America,” the governor said in a statement. “We’re praying for the victims of El Paso and Dayton, and the two young women shot in Philadelphia over the weekend. Many ills contribute to this rising violence. We can and must take action.”

Wolf also called for tougher gun laws.

“We can ban assault weapons and institute stricter background checks,” he said. “We can make communities safer. We can target white nationalism and promote tolerance. We can invest in mental health care and help those struggling. We cannot accept this violence as normal. We must act.”