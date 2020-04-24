Wolf pushed to let garden centers open as planting begins

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – With outdoor planting season here for parts of Pennsylvania, Republican state lawmakers are pressing Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration to allow garden centers to open even while the state is shut down to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

On Friday, four Republican state senators said they’ll introduce legislation to force Wolf’s administration to issue waivers for garden centers to reopen.

Meanwhile, hundreds more state-owned liquor stores will open for curbside pickup starting Monday, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced.

Also Friday, Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 reported death toll rose by 71 to 1,492, with about 1,600 additional people testing positive for the virus that causes the disease.

