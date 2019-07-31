Wolf seeks new approach to helping Pennsylvania children, elderly

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order with a goal of overhauling the state services and systems designed to protect Pennsylvania’s children and the elderly.

The order signed Wednesday establishes the Office of Advocacy and Reform, which will review existing laws and policies and look for ways to change the way the state delivers social and protective services.

It also creates a new child advocate position and establishes a council on reform.

“The Council on Reform will study best practices by protecting vulnerable populations, ensure compliance with state and federal law, and recommend systemic changes,” Wolf said.

The council will issue a report with its recommendations to the governor by Nov. 1.

“If on November first, what you see is me standing here saying we’re going to keep doing things exactly the way we’ve been doing it, then you know that we have failed,” Wolf said.

The Council on Reform held its first meeting immediately following the governor’s announcement.