Wolf sets May 8 as target launch date for gradual reopening

Protesters demonstrate at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Monday, April 20, 2020, demanding that Gov. Tom Wolf reopen Pennsylvania’s economy even as new social-distancing mandates took effect at stores and other commercial buildings. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf is setting May 8 as the target launch date for a gradual easing of some restrictions imposed because of the pandemic.

Wolf said Monday that Pennsylvania had made sufficient progress against COVID-19 to warrant a gradual reopening of the economy.

He says all 12.8 million Pennsylvanians will have to stay home at least through May 8. But he says his stay-at-home order might then be lifted in areas of the state where the virus does not pose as great of a threat.

The governor also announced that Pennsylvania will ease some restrictions on building construction and vehicle sales. As he spoke, protesters defied a ban on mass gatherings to stage an anti-shutdown rally at the Capitol.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)