Wolf signs bill permitting online car sales but dealerships remain unsure how to navigate that process

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf is extending the stay-at-home order until May 8 and announced plans Monday to ease restrictions, including opening up some businesses.

Wolf’s announcement will allow some limited construction to begin statewide on May 8, with strict guidelines and monitoring by the state in place.

The governor also took action Monday by signing Senate Bill 841, which paves the way for online car sales.

For dealerships, that’s welcomed news.

“This [stay-at-home] law was so bad that I literally could not sell myself a car, in a room, by myself,” said Michael Dorazio, owner of Platinum Mitsubishi in Mechanicsburg.

Since the shutdown, he’s had to lay off 45 workers.

“So I put that sign up [criticizing Wolf] to make sure that we push pressure on the governor, to change his outlook,” Dorazio said.

Monday, Wolf put those wheels in motion, approving electronic notaries for online sales.

Dorazio said it’s a start, but thinks it falls short.

“You have to have trust with that car dealer, you can’t build trust over the internet, you build trust face to face,” he said. “People come in, they drive the car, we assess the trade, there’s negotiations that are done. You have the trade value, you have verification of employment, you have verification of income, you have a lot of negotiations that go on between the bank and the consumer.”

Dozens of forms, will now need to be mailed or emailed, and then sent back.

Inspecting a trade online, and a customer finding the right fit there, is nearly impossible, Dorazio said.

“The one thing that’s problematic about trading a car without seeing it, is we need to assess the value of that car, we need to touch the car,” he said. “If this thing has a bad motor or transmission, it’s gonna be a completely different value than if it was perfectly taken care of from day one and serviced properly.”

Gov. Wolf said just like the shutdown, any reopening will be gradual.

“They’re going to be reliant on quantifiable criteria to drive a targeted, evidence-based, regional approach to reopenings in Pennsylvania,” Wolf said. “Without continuing to take precautions, we’re all going to see a resurgence of this deadly virus. We are taking small steps toward regaining a degree of normalcy in Pennsylvania. I want to caution that this is not going to be resuming operations as they were in February. If we are making this decision based on evidence, and we see evidence that says we’re moving too fast in this area or in this business sector, we can retreat.”

Dorazio, meanwhile, is happy some work can resume, but believes many dealerships, including his, still need more guidance.

“Ninety-nine percent of the car dealers in the state of Pennsylvania, don’t have a clue how to complete a sale from A to Z online,” he said. “We can’t actually interact with the customer, that’s the same as telling your young daughter she’s okay to date, she can date online, but she can never meet that person in person.”

Dorazio said he would’ve preferred dealers reopening by appointment only instead of just online.

Wolf took action Monday as Republicans push for legislation that would take away some of Wolf’s power to determine, on his own, which businesses stay closed during the pandemic.