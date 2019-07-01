Wolf signs bills to help ag marketing, foster young farmers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Legislation to help Pennsylvania agriculture is going into effect, including measures to foster younger farmers, help clean water going into Chesapeake Bay and expand butchering services for small farmers.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf signed eight related farm bills in the Capitol on Monday as he was flanked by state presidents of the Future Farmers of America and the 4-H.

The $23 million initiative includes funding for agricultural business development, marketing, educational programs and conservation practices.

Money will also go to encourage specialty products such as hardwood, hemp and hops, and to build agricultural infrastructure in urban areas.

State Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding calls it “the most comprehensive investment in agriculture in a generation.”

