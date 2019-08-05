Wolf: Status quo costing people their lives

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – After a pair of deadly mass shootings in Texas and Ohio over the weekend, Gov. Tom Wolf is calling on lawmakers in Harrisburg and Washington, D.C. to take action.

“We know what we are doing now is not enough. The status quo is costing people their lives and robbing many Americans of their peace of mind and freedom to live their daily lives without fear,” Wolf said in a statement. “We cannot accept this violence and fear as normal. We must take action.”

A number of bills to change the state’s gun laws have been introduced in the House and Senate, including proposals to end the background check exemption for long guns sold privately.

“In Pennsylvania, as long as it is a private sale, any person can still buy an assault rifle to commit a mass shooting without a background check. We still don’t have a ‘red flag’ law that could get these weapons away from someone who was known to be dangerous,” Wolf said.

House Bill 293 would allow courts to grant an extreme risk protection order and remove guns from someone deemed a threat to themselves or others.

“These are just two of many bills that exist right now to reduce violence,” Wolf said. “All of these bills have been stalled for too long.”