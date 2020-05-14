Wolf to ease restrictions elsewhere, but still has concerns

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 01: Governor Tom Wolf (D-PA) speaks at the Independence Dinner on November 1, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will deliver closing remarks at the inaugural event that gathers Democratic leaders, donors, and grassroots supporters. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf will announce that more counties can see some of his tightest pandemic restrictions lifted, as counties and lawmakers pressure him to ease his orders.

In a telephone news conference Thursday with reporters, Wolf said he will make his decision Friday morning. However, he said he hasn’t changed his criteria for deciding which counties can emerge from his stay-at-home order and his business shutdown order.

His health secretary echoed that, saying the administration will continue to count cases in prisons, factories and nursing homes in a county’s total. That is bad news for counties that blame much of their outbreak on a single institution.