Wolf’s business closure order draws questions, complaints

Pennsylvania

by: Mark Scolforo, The Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Business groups are greeting a broad shutdown order from Pennsylvania’s governor with questions, objections, and outrage.

With enforcement expected to soon begin, business groups warned Friday that the directive had negative implications and asked for clarification about its details.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf directed all “non-life-sustaining” businesses to close their physical locations late Thursday.

Pennsylvania has reported one death and more than 260 people sickened from the coronavirus so far.

Schools are shut down through March, at least, statewide student assessment tests are canceled for the year and unemployment claims are skyrocketing.

