Woman arrested in deadly Philly stabbing

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A woman accused of stabbing two sisters during a deadly street brawl in Philadelphia is now in custody.

City police announced Thursday that 19-year-old Tianna Thomas had been captured, but further details were not disclosed. She’s charged with murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and related counts.

The stabbings occurred during a late-night confrontation involving several people that broke out around on Aug. 19 and was captured on video.

Authorities say Thomas repeatedly stabbed 23-year-old Shawntae Garrison and 28-year-old Tayshawn Layton. Garrison died a short time later, while Layton was seriously injured.

A motive for the stabbings remains under investigation. Authorities say Thomas lived across the street from the sisters.

It’s not known if Thomas has retained an attorney.

