Woman arrested on murder charges in deaths of man, 2 kids

Pennsylvania

by: The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Police say a Philadelphia woman has been arrested on murder and other charges in the shooting deaths of her two young daughters and their father.

Police said Wednesday that 28-year-old Damyrra Jones is facing three counts of murder, two counts of child endangerment and a count of possessing instruments of crime.

Officers called to a row home in the city’s northeast section shortly before 10 p.m. Monday found a 38-year-old man dead and a 4-year-old girl and a 10-month-old girl wounded. Police said 4-year-old Maxillie Alcindor and 10-month-old Damaya Alcindor died soon afterward at a hospital. Their father’s name wasn’t immediately released.

Jones was critically wounded by a gunshot authorities believe was self-inflicted. It’s unclear whether she has an attorney; a message was left at a number listed for her.

