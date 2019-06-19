Breaking News
2 injured in multiple York Shootings

Woman charged in death of infant found in paint can

Pennsylvania

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) – The mother of a newborn whose body was found in a paint bucket in the basement of her Pennsylvania home has been charged in the baby’s death.

The Lehigh County district attorney said Wednesday that 30-year-old Ashley Caraballo is charged with criminal homicide, concealing the death of a child and abuse of a corpse.

District Attorney Jim Martins said the Allentown woman was taken to a hospital in October 2017, where doctors found evidence that she had recently given birth, although she denied having done so.

Martin says police found a deceased male baby wrapped in a sheet inside a backpack within a 5-gallon paint bucket in the basement. Two forensic pathologists concluded that the baby died after being born alive.

A message was left with Caraballo’s attorney seeking comment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss