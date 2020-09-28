Woman found dead after duplex fire; cause of blaze sought

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A woman was found dead in a western Pennsylvania duplex destroyed by an early morning fire over the weekend, authorities said.
Firefighters in Johnstown were dispatched to the home shortly before 4:30 a.m. Sunday after a caller reported a woman trapped inside the burning home.
Chief Robert Statler said the fire was visible from outside and there was heavy fire on the second floor. Damage was visible on a side of the structure that was marked as condemned.
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said a woman in her 30s wasn’t able to escape, and her body was found in an upstairs bedroom. Her name wasn’t immediately released.
Lees said two people were able to get out of the structure on the opposite side and were treated at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
A state police fire marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.
