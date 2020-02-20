Woman killed, 3 men wounded in Philadelphia street shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Philadelphia police say a teenager has died from her injuries following a quadruple shooting near a school, WPVI reports.

The shooting happened around 3:37 p.m. Wednesday on the 1000 block of West Thompson Street, across the street from St. Malachy Catholic School in North Philadelphia. The school had just been dismissed at the time of the incident.

A 19-year-old woman, identified as Yaniyah Foster, was shot in the head, authorities said. She was taken to Temple University Hospital by police where she later died.

Three other victims were taken to Temple by civilian vehicles.

A 25-year-old man who was also shot in the head is listed in critical condition.

A 23-year-old man shot in the left foot and a 25-year-old man shot in the right arm are in stable condition.

The vehicles used to bring the three injured victims to the hospital were taken into police custody as evidence.

While no one at the school was hurt, City Council President Darrell Clarke, who responded to the scene, said a school safety plan is set to be announced Thursday.

“We have to make this environment safe for our children,” Clarke said. “Whatever we have to use, we’re going to use and if it takes a little more money in our budget, then so be it. We got to make these streets safe.”

Clarke said the plan will include the use of technology and data focused on identifying “hot spots” of crime.

City council officials also said new Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw will speak to them for the first time about her plans to help combat crime.

It’s Outlaw’s second week on the job. She spent Wednesday morning meeting hundreds of active and retired employees during a meet and greet.

People living on the front lines of violence are upset and urging a team effort in their communities.

“It’s sad. It’s real sad. Until we as a people, a race change within, this stuff is going to keep on happening,” said a man who lives near the location of the quadruple shooting.

Police said witnesses heard roughly 20 gunshots in the area of North 10th and West Thompson, which is a block from Girard Avenue.

Investigators said two men came from around the corner and started shooting at a group of people.

Investigators said they found two guns in the cars and are currently working to determine who’s responsible for the shooting.

