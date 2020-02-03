Live Now
Closing arguments set to begin at impeachment trial

Woman pleads guilty to soliciting stepfather’s murder

Pennsylvania

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WILKES- BARRE, Pa. (AP) – A woman has pleaded guilty to soliciting the homicide of her stepfather nearly five years ago in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Twenty-five-year-old Kendra Dias entered the plea Monday as her trial was about to open. Under a plea agreement, Luzerne County prosecutors withdrew a conspiracy count and are to recommend a sentence of six to 12 years in prison.

Donald Bachman was shot in May 2015 in front of his Wilkes-Barre residence after arriving home following an overnight shift as a mechanic. Prosecutors alleged that Dias paid $1,500 to arrange the killing, which they called an “execution-style hit.”

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss