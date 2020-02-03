Woman pleads guilty to soliciting stepfather’s murder

WILKES- BARRE, Pa. (AP) – A woman has pleaded guilty to soliciting the homicide of her stepfather nearly five years ago in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Twenty-five-year-old Kendra Dias entered the plea Monday as her trial was about to open. Under a plea agreement, Luzerne County prosecutors withdrew a conspiracy count and are to recommend a sentence of six to 12 years in prison.

Donald Bachman was shot in May 2015 in front of his Wilkes-Barre residence after arriving home following an overnight shift as a mechanic. Prosecutors alleged that Dias paid $1,500 to arrange the killing, which they called an “execution-style hit.”

