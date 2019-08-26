Woman shot in Duquesne while walking home from store

DUQUESNE, Pa. (WHTM) – A chase involving two vehicles in Duquesne resulted in a woman shot and an SUV crashing into a home.

Duquesne police report that a sedan was chasing an SUV along Commonwealth Avenue toward West Mifflin while one of the vehicles was firing at the other.

Police said of the multiple shots that were fired in the area, a 33-year-old woman was struck in the leg as she was on her way home from the store Sunday afternoon.

She was taken to an area hospital and police say she is expected to recover.

Witnesses say a sedan was chasing an SUV when the shots rang out. The SUV lost control a short time after the woman was shot and crashed into a West Mifflin home.

Two men in the SUV fled from the crash but were quickly captured by police after a brief foot chase.

Both men remain jailed Monday, while details of the charges they face have yet to be disclosed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.