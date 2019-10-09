Woman who tried to carjack officers’ cars caught after crash

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A woman who allegedly tried to carjack four vehicles in a Pittsburgh neighborhood – including two owned by law enforcement officers – was captured after police pursuit that ended in a crash.

Nineteen-year-old Ajanay Watson faces numerous counts, including robbery and weapons charges. It’s not known if she’s retained an attorney.

The initial carjacking attempt occurred around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say Watson had a gun when she tried to carjack an off-duty sheriff’s deputy. The deputy then pulled out her own gun, prompting Watson to run to another vehicle occupied by an off-duty Pittsburgh police officer.

The deputy and officer then chased Watson on foot. She allegedly tried to carjack a third vehicle before she forced a driver out of a fourth car and drove off.

The police pursuit ensued and the crash soon occurred. Watson was captured at the scene.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.