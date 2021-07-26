Work Smart, Live Happy magazine to help market Pa. and increases business attraction

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s Work Smart, Live Happy magazine has been unveiled by the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). According to the press release, the goal of the new publication is to help market the state, attract and retain top talent and assistant with business attraction.

The magazine will be produced in both print and as a digital magazine by published Livability. The articles and images highlight Pennsylvania’s top industries, the climate of innovation, career opportunities, education schools and institutions and its abundant outdoor attractions and cultural offerings.

“We know that Pennsylvania is the best place in the nation for people and businesses to call home, and we look forward to sharing our hometown pride with readers far and wide,” Carrie Fischer Lepore, DCED deputy secretary, said.

The digital content of the magazine will be available to share on social media. It will showcase Pa.’s quality of life as an ideal location for entrepreneurs, remote workers, families and businesses of all sizes.

For more information, visit the DCED website by clicking here.