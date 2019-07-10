Yuengling anniversary celebration to feature free concert

A sign is seen on the front side of the Yuengling & Sons brewery Tuesday, July 24, 2001, in Pottsville, Pa. (AP Photo/Chris Gardner)

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – D.G. Yuengling & Son will celebrate its 190th anniversary this weekend with a fireworks display and a free concert by alternative rockers Better Than Ezra.

Artisan vendors, food trucks and live entertainment from local musical acts will also be part of the day-long festival on Saturday.

Visitors can also visit the Yuengling Brewery beer garden or Downtown beer garden to taste Yuengling beers, including Traditional Lager and Golden Pilsner.

Better Than Ezra will take the main stage on Progress Avenue at 8 p.m.

Yuengling said it is hosting the free concert to show appreciation to its fans and community. Proceeds from the event will benefit Pottsville’s economic revitalization.