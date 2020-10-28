Yuengling Brewing announces scholarships

Yuengling Black and Tan cans are stacked in the warehouse of the D.G. Yuengling & Son Brewery Mill Creek plant on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. (Lindsey Shuey/Republican-Herald via AP)

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — In partnership with University South Florida’s St. Petersburg campus Brewing Arts Program and Pink Boot Society, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. is now offering two new Diversity in Brewing Scholarships.

These scholarships will support students from underrepresented groups and provide the funds needed to further their brewing education, technical knowledge, and leadership skills, with aid ranging from $5 thousand to $10 thousand.

“We are dedicated to helping create a more inclusive industry, and are committed to creating more educational opportunities for female brewers and brewers of diverse backgrounds through these Diversity in Brewing Scholarships,” said Wendy Yuengling, Chief Administrative Officer, and 6th generation family member, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

The scholarship applications are currently open and will close on December 31, 2020 with the winners being announced in 2021.

Eligible applicants can click here to apply.

TOP STORIES