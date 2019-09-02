Pennsylvanians help with Hurricane Dorian relief efforts

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania has sent about 25 people to help with Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

The Red Cross says because of the uncertainty of the storm, being flexible about response efforts to meet everyone’s needs is key.

“I always try to throw my hand out when there’s a disaster and be one of the first ones out,” said Hope Roaten, the executive director of the Red Cross Mid Central PA Chapter.

She was. Roaten flew from Harrisburg to Atlanta Sunday.

She’s serving as an elected official liaison.

“We interface with elected officials and community leaders and we really leverage their local knowledge so it helps give us situational awareness and then we can better deliver the mission and get services out to the people in the affected communities,” said Roaten.

Roaten has been deployed to help with relief efforts for six different disasters.

Hundreds of Red Cross volunteers from across the country are stationed in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

“Everyone has very specialized roles and they’ll be handling everything from logistics, moving people and goods and supplies, to helping with sheltering needs, mental health, spiritual care,” said Lisa Landis of Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania.

Manpower is needed, but so are life-saving supplies.

The Red Cross dispatched at least 60 tractor trailers of food and goods.

Preparing for the worst is a must.

“We have pre-shipped 350 units of blood in the event that blood drives, donations anything of that nature, or there’s infrastructure, either of those two things, infrastructure problems can deplete the reserves that are there…could also slow additional donations,” said Landis.

The work isn’t easy.

“The hardest part is going into a community and essentially, you’re watching lives be destroyed,” said Roaten. “Watching towns be decimated, people are without the basic human needs. That’s a really hard thing to witness. Suffering is a really hard thing to see.”

But Roaten says being a part of healing makes the sacrifice worth it.

“On the opposite side of that, you also see the best that there is of humanity and you see a lot of resilience and people are able to bounce back and get through those really tough situations,” said Roaten.

Landis says there is no set timeline for how long volunteers stay.

The Red Cross website has information about donating and volunteering.