Harrisburg, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) announced Wednesday changes made by the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) to SNAP income and benefit limits.

According to the DHS, these mass grant changes will benefit all SNAP recipients. SNAP benefit levels may increase as a result of these updates, and no one will experience a decrease in benefits.

Below are the SNAP income limits beginning October 1, 2023, through September 30, 2024:

Household Size Maximum Gross Monthly Income 1 $2,430 2 $3,288 3 $4,144 4 $5,000 5 $5,858 6 $6,714 7 $7,570 8 $8,428 9 $9,286 10 $10,144 Each additional member +$858

Factors that could contribute to a household’s higher SNAP allowances and income limits in Pennsylvania include household size, monthly income, and if a member of your household is 60 years of age or older or has a disability.

Also, below are the changes to the Maximum Thrifty Food Plan effective October 1, 2023, through September 30, 2024. The Maximum Thrifty Food Plan is the maximum amount of SNAP benefits a household can receive.

Household Size Maximum Thrifty Food Plan 1 $291 2 $535 3 $766 4 $973 5 $1,155 6 $1,386 7 $1,532 8 $1,751 9 $1,970 10 $2,189 Each Additional Member $219

There is no change to the minimum benefit this year; the minimum benefit remains $23 through September 30, 2024.

DHS noted the best way to determine if your household will qualify for SNAP and the amount of your monthly benefit is to apply.

Planned, temporary Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) service outages will occur on both October 12, 2023, and October 14, 2023, between 3:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. DHS’s EBT contractor, Conduent, is conducting these outages in order to upgrade systems and improve client services.

EBT users will not be able to complete transactions during these times.

SNAP benefits do not expire as long as the recipient’s EBT card remains active, which means that the household’s EBT card must be used at least once every nine months.

SNAP recipients can check their current EBT balance, make transaction inquiries, and request card replacements from DHS’s EBT contractor, Conduent, at 888-328-7366.

Recipients can also check their EBT balance and transaction history using the free myCOMPASS PA mobile app on both Apple and Android devices.