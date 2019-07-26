Pennsylvania’s absentee ballot rules mean many arrive late

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Comparatively tight deadlines for absentee ballots mean Pennsylvania’s mail-in votes arrive too late to be counted far more often than the national average.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that 4.2% of Pennsylvania’s absentee ballots got to voting offices after the deadline to be counted in the November 2018 election, compared with less than 1% nationally.

The newspaper cites data from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission that ranks Pennsylvania second in the rate of missed-deadline rejections, behind only Delaware.

Pennsylvania’s voters submitted 187,000 absentee ballots in last year’s General Election and 8,700 were rejected, the great majority for missing a deadline.

The Inquirer says the commission figures apparently undercounted the number of Pennsylvania late ballots by at least 1,400.

