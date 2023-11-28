(WTAJ) — Every holiday has its trademark food that has become popular. As we near the upcoming holiday season, one might wonder what the most and least popular Christmas dishes are.

In a survey done by Crestline, a branded merchandise company, over 2,100 Americans were asked their opinions on Christmas foods, including entrees, sides, desserts, drinks and vegan alternatives.

Across all states, their findings showed that the least popular Christmas foods are persimmon pudding (13%) and fruitcake (25%). The most popular foods were roasted potatoes (91%), scalloped potatoes (83%), roast beef (77%), red velvet cake (76%), ham (76%) and Christmas nuts (76%).

In Pennsylvania the most popular Christmas dish was voted roast beef. The least popular dish was goose. Crestline noted that there was a wide variety among states due to the fact that Christmas has a wide selection of dishes.

Pennsylvania and Missouri were the two states that ranked number one with roast beef, while Pennsylvania and Virginia were the only two states that chose goose as their least popular dish.

Nationally, the most popular Christmas cookie is the chocolate chip (94%), followed by sugar cookies (86%), fudge (82%), M&M cookies (82%) and snickerdoodles (79%).