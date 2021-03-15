Pennsylvania’s First and Second Ladies rally in support for working women, minimum wage increase

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s first and second ladies were part of a virtual rally to talk about support for working women on Monday. Representative Patty Kim launched the Women Supporting Working Women Campaign, aimed at helping women get better wages and raising the state’s minimum wage.

“We know that the pandemic has negatively impacted more women and women of color,” Kim said. “These women were essential workers, lost their jobs in the hospitality and retail industries, many women also stayed home with their kids while they did online learning.”

“I’m a huge proponent of this,” said Gisele Fetterman, Second Lady of Pennsylvania. “This is something we need to move forward, our state cannot continue to fall behind.”

Governor Wolf wants incremental increases starting at $12-an-hour and end up at $15-per-hour in 2027. The first lady, Frances Wolf says raising the minimum wage to $15-an-hour is not the sole solution but is the step in the right direction.

“Of more than the one million workers directly benefiting from the $15 minimum wage, nearly 700,000 of them are women,” said Frances Wolf, First Lady of Pennsylvania. “These workers and all workers deserve a fair wage.”

There are some against the pay increase, especially during a pandemic. Opponents say instead of increasing it, businesses need relief and to reopen doors.

The state’s current minimum wage sits at $7.25 an hour and was set in 2009.