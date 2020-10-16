Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Rate Drops to 8.1 Percent in September

FILE – In this March 18, 2020, file photo a National Park Service worker picks up trash along the drained Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool as the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol are seen in the distance in Washington, at sunrise. Nearly 3,000 federal workers have filed compensation claims for having contracted COVID-19 on the job, a number that is expected to double by early next month, according to a Department of Labor review. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) released its employment situation report for September 2020.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down 2.3 percentage points over the month to 8.1 percent in September. The national rate fell 0.5 percentage points from its August level to 7.9 percent. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate increased by 3.5 percentage points from September 2019 while the national rate was up 4.4 points over the year.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – increased 52,000 over the month as the unemployment count fell by 141,000 while employment rose by 194,000.

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 19,400 over the month to 5,597,800 in September. Jobs increased in 9 of the 11 industry supersectors from August levels. The largest monthly volume gain was in leisure & hospitality, up 16,100 jobs.

Over the past five months, Pennsylvania has recovered 54.2% of the total nonfarm jobs lost in March and April.

Over the year, total nonfarm jobs in Pennsylvania were down 470,800 with declines in 10 of the 11 supersectors. The largest 12-month change among supersectors was a decline of 147,300 jobs in leisure & hospitality.

Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov or by following us on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison.