Saturday is the 7th Annual "Kids Not Hungry" event. There will be free hotdogs, hamburgers, games, prizes and more. There will also be music, a raffle and free school supplies like notebooks, paper, and pencils. All proceeds from the event go towards helping kids with school supplies throughout the year.

The event is hosted by a Harrisburg couple, Wendy Lindsey and Charles Moon. They don't want to see kids go without food or school supplies so they host the free event every year. This year the event is on Saturday, August 3rd from 3:00 pm-6:00 pm at 522 south 13th street Harrisburg, PA 17104. If it rains the makeup date will be August 10th.