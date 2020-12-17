As the snowstorm moves through Central Pa., Perry County officials say they’re prepared

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The storm is expected to hit Perry County hard over night but emergency officials are ready.
Visibility is poor and road conditions are not great in Perry County, passing is not a good idea and you shouldn’t be driving unless necessary.
Emergency officials in Perry County say they feel prepared and are always proactive about plowing the streets.
TOP STORIES
- Beyond the Forecast: Winter Storm Update
- Cargo flights continue at Harrisburg International Airport as the area is pounded with snow
- Wolf Administration to update the statewide response to significant winter storm
- Winter storm update from ABC27 Meteorologist Dan Tomaso
- LIVE GALLERY: The ABC27 News Team shares snowstorm images around Central Pa.