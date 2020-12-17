As the snowstorm moves through Central Pa., Perry County officials say they’re prepared

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The storm is expected to hit Perry County hard over night but emergency officials are ready.

Visibility is poor and road conditions are not great in Perry County, passing is not a good idea and you shouldn’t be driving unless necessary.

Emergency officials in Perry County say they feel prepared and are always proactive about plowing the streets.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss