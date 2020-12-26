Perry County park’s Christmas display washed away by flooding

MILLERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Most people wanted a white Christmas, but a lot of the Midstate got a wet one.

In Millerstown Community Park, the holiday trail towpath looked more like a riverboat tour.

“It makes many, many childhood memories,” said Will Benner, Millerstown Community Park board member.

Lights, inflatables and decorations were under water the one day they were really meant to shine.

“Now that we’ve had all the flooding and stuff, and everything is underwater, we’re gonna have to clear the mud and debris off the trails and things. There’s just no way we can [the lights] back on,” Benner said.

The light display was supposed to stay up until Jan. 3.

“There’s a handful of us, that — we volunteer there at the park. Everything is volunteer. Every display is donated. There is no cost to the park at all,” Benner said.



The cost of the lost decorations will have to be determined. It’s fitting for 2020, but Benner said they’ll just have to come back better and brighter next year.

“What else could go wrong? But you know Christmas isn’t about the lights and displays and the lighted trail. It’s a more powerful meaning, and we all know who controls that,” Benner said.

If you want to make a donation to the park, mark it for the light trail and sent it to Millerstown Community Park at PO Box 197, Millerstown, Pa. 17062. They will also accept donations in the form of decorations.