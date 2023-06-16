PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials in Perryton are providing more information after a Thursday evening tornado caused extensive damage in downtown Perryton and in the northern portions of the town.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officials reported on Friday morning that three people were killed, including Becky Randall, Cindy Bransgrove, and 11-year-old Mathew Ramirez after a multiple-vortex storm that hit north Perryton and Ochiltree County around 5:13 p.m. Thursday.

More than 100 individuals were also reported as injured after Thursday evening’s tornado.

Kelly Judice, the interim chief executive officer at the Ochiltree County General Hospital, said around 130 or 135 individuals have come to the hospital since Thursday evening, but there have been no deaths at the hospital because of the tornado. Judice also said that around 40 patients have been transferred to area hospitals.

“We have seen some patients walking wounded people with minor bumps, bruises, lacerations, nothing major so far today,” she said. “Most of that was all yesterday.”

In an update provided by Ochiltree County Sheriff Terry Bouchard, the two individuals who were reported as missing Thursday evening were found with “minor injuries.”

Bouchard said that as rescue crews go through debris, they are looking for anyone who may be trapped. However, he stressed that he does not expect there to be any more missing individuals.

State and local agencies were on the ground in Perryton Friday, helping with various recovery efforts. Bouchard told MyHighPlains.com that while the damage has been extensive, there have been “mounds of community support.”

“All these people out here are part of our community and they are getting out, putting on gloves and helping out wherever they can,” he said. “…We’re going to need a lot of support. This is pretty devastating. We’ve lost, I can’t tell you how many homes. It’s going to take us a while.”

Judice said that staffing and resources remain solid at the hospital, with additional assistance coming from the Regional Advisory Council as well as other area first responders. Judice said that the Ochiltree County General Hospital is lucky to be open.

“We are very lucky and we are open,” she said. “We are ready to take patients. If anybody needs care of any kind, we’re here. We’re here all the time”

Ultimately, Bouchard said that he has never seen anything like this happen in Ochiltree County and in Perryton. However, he brought forward an optimistic outlook to the town’s response to the tornado.

“We’ll recover. We’re a thriving community. We’re a strong community. We received a heavy blow last night but we will recover. It took out a lot of trailers, a lot of structures, a lot of businesses,” Bouchard said. “Unfortunately, we lost three lives last night and a lot of people were injured, cuts, bruises. Some of those had to be transferred to other hospitals. It’s been pretty devastating. We’re still in need of a lot of support.”

According to previous reports, the Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster Serving the Texas Panhandle recently set up an account for individuals to donate money to help Perryton residents. Officials said at the time that donations are being accepted locally at any FirstBank Southwest location in Perryton, Booker, Pampa, Amarillo, or Hereford, or by calling those locations.

Perryton officials previously asked that no material donations be made until a donation management center can be set up.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management also continues to encourage impacted residents to self-report property damage using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool through its website.

National Weather Service

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado that came down in Perryton at around 5:10 p.m. was an EF-2 Tornado with winds ranging from 111 to 135 MPH. The winds had the potential to take roofs off of buildings and collapse the outside walls.

The storm was described by the NWS as a multiple-vortex storm.

Resources, help, donations, following tornado

Following the tornado, multiple people sought to help the area. Donations have come in from multiple places.

Several agencies in the area accepted donations, both for goods and monetary.

“We have maybe ’10 metric tons’ of water, we have seen a lot of women’s clothes and baby clothes, baby goods, a lot of snack foods, non-perishable things but our biggest donations has been water our biggest donation we are finding that we need is baby goods,” said Kevin Britton, Community Worship Center Senior Pastor.

Agencies did want to remind those wanting to help that monetary donations would be extremely helpful.

A link to agencies and places to donate can be found here.

The Red Cross is in Perryton helping those who were displaced by the tornado.

There are several shelters established throughout Perryton, including the Ochiltree County Expo Shelter and a primary shelter at the high school in Perryton, according to Doyle Rader with the American Red Cross of North Texas.

“The Red Cross is built of members of the community helping one another, you know, here in Perryton, its neighbor helping neighbor. You know, one of our first responders on the scene last night to help set up the shelter has family living here in Parryton. That’s why we do what we do to help every community in need,” said Rader.

The Red Cross enlisted the help of the Community Worship Center to provide a cooling shelter for people to rest, eat, and get supplies.

Meals were also provided for tornado victims at the Ochiltree County Expo Center as well as Broken Horn Steakhouse, and First National Bank Friday.

Area businesses

Crews with MyHighPlains.com were able to talk with a business owner in the area as they assessed the damage.

It is one of the places that will require a lot of cleaning up.

The owner of the business said he told his employees to go home on Thursday, they were only a few doors down when the tornado hit.

They said it happened so quickly and they did not hear tornado sirens.

“Its a relief. I was scared because my parents were a couple doors down from me and I didn’t know if they were alive or dead. When I saw them I was so grateful to have my parents with me. said Gary Caler and Kristen Caler,” Perrryton business owners.

Xcel Energy, other services

As of Friday, Xcel Energy customers were still without power in Perryton.

Wes Reeves, Xcel Energy spokesperson, said Xcel is prioritizing clearing the roads.

Reeves said Xcel has inspected the main substation that services the city, and said it looks mostly good.

There are some transmission and lower voltage lines they can use.

Xcel said it is working to restore power to the southern part of Perryton possibly by Friday.

Xcel said it has a transmission line in another part of the city that sustained heavy damage and crews are working to get that back up.

Reeves said they are working to get power back to areas that were de-energized for safety reasons but did not sustain heavy damage. Those will be re-energized when it would be safe to do so.

North Plains Electric Cooperative posted on its Facebook page that its members have been restored.