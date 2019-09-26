Person exposed to rabid bat in Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Department of Health officials say a person was exposed to a rabit bat in Adams County.

They say the rabid bat was found on Saturday around noon flying around the Gettysburg High School.

Officials said someone was exposed and is receiving follow-up treatment.

Anyone concerned about exposure to this animal is encouraged to call either the Adams County State Health Center at 724-832-5315.

Anyone with a pet who may have been exposed should contact their veterinarian.

For more information on rabies, please see our rabies fact sheet.