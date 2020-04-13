Personal protective equipment distributed to first responders

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa (WHTM) -First responders are still struggling to find personal protective gear.

On Monday responders from 53 municipalities in Lancaster County got items like gloves, masks, and protective shields.

The gear came from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, but was ordered through Lancaster County Emergency Management.

“Our EMS, fire, and police departments are out there and they need to be protected they need to have this equipment,” Robert Pena, the Public Affairs and Volunteer Liaison with Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency, said. “Every agency, every department across the country is struggling to find the equipment right now to make sure everyone is safe.”

The supplies were handed out with minimal contact at the Lancaster County Training Center.

Duane Haglegans, the Blue Rock Emergency Management Coordinator, which covers Manor Township and Millersville, told abc27 News he had trouble getting the equipment without the county’s help.

“We didn’t get everything that we requested, but we have a lot more stuff that we can distribute to our personnel and it will help us carry over for another week or two hopefully,” Hagelgans said.

Monday was the third time Lancaster County handed out the personal protective gear and Pena said he’s unsure when the county will get their next order filled from the state.