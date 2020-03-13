Personal trailer charged with indecent assaults during workouts

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster-based personal trailer faces charges for groping clients during workout sessions.

Lancaster police say in 2018 and 2019, 33-year-old Rasheen Glover assaulted female victims under the guide of taking before and after photos and measurements. Investigators say that included inappropriate touching, sexually explicit comments, and rubbing his genitals on clients. The charges involve three victims.

Glover is charged with three counts of indecent assault. He is out on bail, and is prohibited from training female clients as part of the bail conditions.

According to police, Glover was a trainer with D-Time Fitness, R-Fitness and TF Fitness. Anyone with information they feel police should be aware of is asked to call Lancaster City Police at 717-735-3300.