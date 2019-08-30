Philadelphia police looking for runaway 14-year-old girl

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Philadelphia police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl whose family says they received a message from her on social media claiming she was being held against her will.

Amiyah Freeman was last seen on Aug. 10 near her north Philadelphia home. Her family members told police she ran away.

On Saturday, family members received a direct message on Instagram from the girl’s account. The message said she was being held at an unknown location and included a photo of a vehicle she claimed belonged to the person who was holding her.

Police tracked the vehicle down and spoke to the owner. The man told them he gave Amiyah a ride over the weekend but dropped her off and had no knowledge of her whereabouts.

Cpt. Mark Burgmann said on Thursday “it’s possible she’s not being held by anybody at all, but they must “operate on the side of caution.”

