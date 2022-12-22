YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new Charley’s Philly Cheesesteak franchise restaurant will open up in York County by the start of the new year.

The new Charley’s Philly Cheesesteak is owned by three partners: Henal Desai, Nehal Patel, and Dip Shah. The three partners also own two other Pennsylvania-based Charley’s Philly Cheesesteak locations, one in Butler County and the second in Washington County – both of which opened up back in 2020.

According to Patel, the new Charley’s Philly Cheesesteak will offer its full menu at the new location – some of what is offered consists of:

8 different types of sandwiches

Bone-in & boneless wings (8-10 different flavors)

Fries

Milkshakes & ice cream

The new 2,800 square foot location is expected to create around 10 to 15 jobs, according to Patel. Additionally, the new Charley’s Philly Cheesesteak will have enough space to seat up to 30 customers.

Charley’s Philly Cheesesteak is going to be located inside the Walmart at 1000 Town Center Drive in York. According to Patel, the new restaurant will be open 7-days a week from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. and is set to have its grand-opening by the first week of January 2023.

