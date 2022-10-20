(WJW) — To be fair, getting too close to anyone’s face may prove a little terrifying. But a finalist in the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition captured an image that sheds light on something we’re not used to seeing.

Photo courtesy Eugenijus Kavaliauskas/Nikon Small World

This evil-looking mutant being is actually just the face of a humble ant — causing quite the stir on social media. What’s most surprising is it didn’t even make the Top 20 photos in the competition, which aims to show off nature on a microscopic level. Instead, Eugenijus Kavaliauskas’ up-close-and-personal capture was named as an image of distinction.

So what did garner first place this year? An image of an embryonic hand of a Madagascar giant day gecko, taken by Grigorii Timin from the University of Geneva.

Photo courtesy Grigorii Timin/Nikon Small World

“Masterfully blending imaging technology and artistic creativity, Timin utilized high-resolution microscopy and image-stitching to capture this species of Phelsuma grandis day gecko,” competition representatives said in a statement.

Other images caused just as much shock and awe, as seen below:

A wild look at a fly under the chin of a tiger beetle (10th place). Photo courtesy Murat Öztürk/Nikon Small World

A pile of moth eggs (11th place). Photo courtesy Ye Fei Zhang/Nikon Small World

Up close slime mold (5th place). Photo courtesy Alison Pollack/Nikon Small World

Here’s a tongue of a marine snail (honorable mention). Photo courtesy of Dr. Igor Siwanowicz/Nikon Small World

Showing breast alveoli in lactation (2nd place). Photo courtesy Caleb Dawson/Nikon Small World

See all of this year’s winners right here.

Anyone is allowed to enter next year’s photo competition.