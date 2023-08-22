Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Thousands of people were downtown over the weekend for CelebrateErie festivities.

The Erie All Stars, Flo Rida and Parmalee headlined each night, but Flo Rida’s Saturday performance has been making headlines and going viral after he crowd surfed with a baby.

Flo Rida’s performance drew crowds that packed into State Street and Perry Square, and the crowd was involved throughout as he brought people on stage, handed out roses to the crowd, and even crowd surfed.

But the moment that’s going viral is when he was crowd surfing and a baby was handed to him. That baby was later seen on stage in a baby Simba moment as the baby was lifted in the air during a song.

Flo Rida also signed his shoes and handed them out to the audience. Toward the end, he brought up a birthday girl on stage and the crowd lit up in a sea of cell phone lights.

See photos below from Flo Rida’s CelebrateErie performance: