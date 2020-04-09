Photos: Severe weather knocking down electric poles and trees in York and Lancaster counties

YORK, Pa, (WHTM) — At approximately 12:15 p.m., on Thursday, April 9th, 2020, an abrupt spring thunderstorm struck the Manheim Township area. High winds and rain knocked down several trees, pulling down electrical wires as they fell. No persons were injured. The attached photograph shows downed wires actively arcing in the 400 block of East Roseville Road.

While emergency utility crews have responded to the area to make repairs, the roadway will remain shut and the area will be without electricity for an extended period of time. Motorists should avoid the area and take alternate routes of travel.

The wind knocked a pole over in front of Susquehanna Dodge. 462 is currently closed. Picture from Hellam Township Police department.

Tree down in 5200 block of N. George St. SR181 in East Manchester Township just north of Manchester Borough. People are asked to avoid the area for several hours. Picture from Northeastern Regional Police Department.

Wind damage in West Hanover Township: