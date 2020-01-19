1  of  26
Closings & Delays
Baptist Fellowship Church Bender's Lutheran Church Big Spring Heights C.O.G. Big Spring U.L.C. Bridgeville EC Church Camp Hill Church of God Carroll Valley Borough Cedar Hill Baptist Church Glenvale Church of God Kennedys Valley C.O.G. Landisburg Church of God Life Community Shippensburg Matamoras U.M.C. McClure’s Gap Church of God Mechanicsburg Presbyterian Church Middle Spring Presbyterian Church Mt. Zion F.L.C. Landisburg New Life A.O.G. Landisburg Newburg 1st C.O.G. St. Jacob's Lutheran Church St. Matthew ELC Plainfield Tabernacle Baptist Church Harrisburg Thompsontown Baptist Church Tressler Memorial F.L.C. Wellsville U.M. Parish Wood Services Of Dauphin Co.

Pick-up flipped by plow truck in Harrisburg

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

According to state police there was a pick-up truck crash just before 4 a.m. Sunday.

It happened on 283 West heading to 283 North in Harrisburg.
there are no injuries.

One of our employees saw the crash, and according to him, it also involved a plow.

The pick-up truck was following behind the plow, but maneuvered to pass the plow too close to the desired exit. The truck CLIPPED the plow when crossing in front while cutting off the plow to take the exit. The pick-up truck flipped over.

State police tell us there were no injuries.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss