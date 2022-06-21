CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — A pilot was hospitalized Tuesday after a small plane crashed in Ontario County.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, the single engine aircraft crashed in a field off Yerkes Road in Canandaigua around 2:00 p.m.

Investigators say the experienced pilot was the only person in the plane. They say he was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

According to the OCSO, the 911 call came from a neighbor who saw the crash while mowing his lawn.

“It’s a small, they call it an experimental plane but it’s a small two-seater single engine,” said Lt. Tate Colburn with the OCSO, “something you would see in a normal country airport, even though Canandaigua Airport can handle full-size jets.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation The Federal Aviation Administration is sending representatives to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.