Pittsburgh wheelchaired bank robber abandons attempt

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Police and the FBI are investigating after a man in a wheelchair attempted to rob a bank in Pittsburgh.

Police say a man described to be in his 60s and a wheelchair entering a First National Bank, located on the 1100 block of East Carson Street, Tuesday afternoon, handing a note demanding cash to a teller.

However, it is reported that the man suddenly abandoned his robbery attempt and left the bank.

The authorities are proceeding with an investigation of the man and his attempt.

Information provided by the Associated Press