PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) — Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium is celebrating 125 years in operation. Its mission is to “connect people to wildlife, inspiring our communities to conserve nature for future generations.”

The zoo first opened its gates on June 14, 1898 with the goal of providing visitors with a rare glimpse of animals and plants they had never seen before. At that time, the zoo was less than half the size of the zoo many of us visit today.

In 1937, the zoo expanded with the addition of outdoor bear exhibits, though they are no longer there today. In 1949, the zoo expanded its attractions to include the Children’s Zoo, filled with imaginative exhibits for children — it was renovated in 1995, transforming into Kids Kingdom.

What we now know as the aquarium, known then as the AquaZoo, opened in 1967 as the only public aquarium in Pennsylvania and the second-largest aquarium in the country.

The zoo came up with a new plan in 1980 to completely renovate, creating exhibits that mimicked naturalistic habitats, allowing animals to roam as they would in the wild. Following this plan came the Asian Forest (1983), the African Savanna (1987), the Tropical Forest (1991), and Niches of the World (1992).

WKBN

WKBN

WKBN

WKBN

WKBN

The Pittsburgh Zoo became a non-profit organization in 1994, owned and operated by the Zoological Society of Pittsburgh. Following this, the Education Complex was built, creating space for administration, five classrooms, a library and a 300-seat lecture hall, furthering the Zoo’s mission of conservation and education, according to the zoo’s website.

In 2000, the zoo received a $17.4 million upgrade to the aquarium, transforming the name to PPG Aquarium; however, in December of 2022, PPG withdrew its sponsorship, removing its name from the aquarium.

Through the aquarium, the zoo hosts various conservation efforts such as the Sea Turtle Second Chance Program, where turtles in need of aid are rescued, rehabilitated and then released back into the wild. It also works on coral conservation efforts, studying and collecting coral from around the world, striving to find cures for certain coral ailments.

Water’s Edge — the area of the zoo housing polar bears, sea otters and more — opened in 2007.

More recent changes include the unveiling of The Islands (2015) and Jungle Odyssey (2017), featuring animals native to islands and jungles, such as Visayan watyu pigs, siamangs, clouded leopards, giant ant eaters and a pygmy hippo.

Through the pandemic, the zoo hosted virtual programming and drive-through events, such as the Asian Lantern Festival. Podcast episodes are also available for online download. It has also made moves toward inclusion for those with sensory processing needs, providing sensory bags and weighted lap pads.

The zoo’s current hours of operation are 9:30 a.m. through 5:30 p.m., with gates closing an hour prior.

The zoo announced on social media that it plans to celebrate its anniversary by sharing videos to social media and announcing the names of the Amur leopard cubs.