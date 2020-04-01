Pizza shop giving out free milk

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A local pizza shop is giving customers free milk with their order.

The owner of Central Dauphin Pizza said he is trying to help out families during the pandemic and promote social distancing.

The restaurant said he got a shipment of the milk from Sysco Pennsylvania recently.

If you chose to pick up your order workers will bring out your order to your car. They just ask that you keep your windows and trunk open so they can avoid touching.

Central Dauphin Pizza is located at 4501 Locust Lane in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County.