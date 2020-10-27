Plan on voting in-person? ABC27 looks at what safety precautions are in place

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) – Lancaster County Election Director, Randall Wenger, said there will be plenty of personal protective equipment at all 240 polling places in Lancaster County.

Polling place safety has been a concern with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have provided a combination of personal protective equipment to our polling places,” Wenger said.

Wenger was able to show ABC 27 News some of the PPE his office will be giving to polling places. Some of the PPE included plexiglass sneeze barriers, hand sanitizer, and face guards.

Wenger said the county used Federals CARES Act money to pay for the PPE the state didn’t provide.

Wenger said poll workers will be wearing masks and will sanitize equipment periodically.

Wenger said the county is asking voters, who plan on voting at a polling place, to bring their own blue or black ballpoint pen.

“If the voter brings their own pen to the polling place, and they vote in a privacy booth, they can proceed entirely through the polling place without touching any objects aside from their pen and the ballot they received from us,” Wenger said.

The county is asking voters to wear a mask, but Wenger said they will not turn away anyone who doesn’t have one.

Wenger said even with COVID-19 precautions in place he is not expecting long lines on Election Day because he expects 120-thousand voters to cast their ballots using the mail-in option.

