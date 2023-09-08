PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – Calling all trainers – your 2024 Pokémon journey is kicking off this weekend in Pittsburgh.

Trainers from across the US and Canada region are traveling to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center for a chance to become the best there ever was.

The competition, organized by Overload Events, is the first official Pokémon Regional Championship for the US and Canada region of the new season and will host players from Masters, Seniors and Juniors divisions looking to compete in Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG), the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Video Game (VG) and Pokémon Go.

Doors to the event opened Friday at 9:00 am with the first rounds of TCG and VG in the Masters divisions kicking off Saturday at 8:30 am and Juniors and Seniors divisions beginning Saturday at 9:00 am. The full schedule of events is available online.

If you’re a Pokémon trainer looking to compete, there is still time to register for your game. Registration for all divisions in each event closes on Saturday at 6:30 am. The cap breakdown for the number of trainers that can compete in each division can be found on Overload Events’ X/Twitter.

Spectator passes are also available for purchase.

Competition guidelines, registration and more information about the event can be found on Overload Event’s official event page.