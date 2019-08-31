Police: Active shooter in Texas hijacks mail truck, ‘shooting random people’

Odessa, TX (WHTM/AP) Police in Texas said there is an active shooter shooting at random people.

The Odessa Police Departement posted about the case on its Facebook page.

Active Shooter! Please Share!A subject (possibly 2) is currently driving around Odessa shooting at random people. At… Posted by Odessa Police Department on Saturday, August 31, 2019

The post said the person hijacked a U.S. mail carrier truck and had shot multiple people.

It also mentioned that there may be more than one shooter involved.

Police are urging people to stay off the road and use extreme caution.

President Trump has been briefed and the White Hosue is monitoring the situation, according to the White House press secretary.