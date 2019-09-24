Police arrest Lancaster shooter

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have arrested Raymond Speller for shooting and killing Pedro Almodovar on the 300 block of Howard Avenue.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video from the area of the shooting and discovered Speller walking to a red SUV and greet Almodovar and the driver inside the vehicle. Moments later, Speller returned to the passenger side of the SUV and fired one shot into the vehicle.

Further review of the video showed Speller and another male suspect had been outside of a residence at Hillrise Apartments prior to the shooting.

While officers and detectives were at the scene of the homicide, an odor of smoke emitted from a residence in Hillrise that corresponded to the Howard Avenue shooting.

Smoke detector alarms were also heard from inside the same residence.

Lancaster Bureau of Fire and Hillrise management were contacted in order to check on the condition inside that residence.

When Fire personnel and Officers entered the residence they found the smoke was caused by unattended food that had been left on a hot stove.

Detectives saw a Speller’s PA Driver’s License on a tabletop inside the residence.

Detectives believed that the shooting suspect captured on video was Speller and were able to confirm it after further investigation. The residence was ventilated by the Bureau of Fire and secured for a Search Warrant.

The identity of the 2nd male accompanying Speller is known but will not be released at this time.