Police arrest one man, look for another after ride share driver hit in the head with handgun

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Manheim Township man is facing gun, robbery and assault charges.

Police say Michael Baker is now in custody.

They say he was involved in a fight with a ride share driver Friday. The driver says two men, Baker and someone who hasn’t been identified yet, pulled guns on him and hit him in the head multiple times.

Police found Baker when he was involved in a domestic dispute early the next morning.

He’s also facing charges for terroristic threats.

Anyone with information about the second suspect or either incident is asked to call Lancaster Police.