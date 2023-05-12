(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Jamestown Police have released new information about incidents that reportedly happened early Thursday morning in Jamestown.

Police in Jamestown, New York, along with Pennsylvania State Police, on Friday are continuing to search for Michael Burham, who is wanted for questioning in connection with the homicide of 34-year-old Kala Hodgkin of Jamestown. Police have not said how Burham may be connected to the homicide, and Jamestown Police are not calling him a suspect at this time.

Jamestown Police are telling the public Burham is possibly armed and dangerous. The public is asked not to approach him and to call the local police if they see him.

He is described as a 34-year-old man, 160 pounds, and is believed to be somewhere in the Jamestown, New York, or Warren, Pennsylvania areas.

Following an alert earlier Thursday about a truck Burham may have been driving, Jamestown Police reported at 6 p.m. Thursday that an anonymous tip had led them to the truck.

If you have any information, contact the Jamestown Police at 716-483-7537 or at their anonymous tip line at (716) 483-8477.